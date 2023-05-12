Man jailed for sixth time after eighth violent incident against his 74-year-old mum

Shane Mckenzie’s mum, 74, has suffered repeatedly at the hands of her son. (File photo)

The 74-year-old mother of Hastings man Shane Mckenzie just wanted him to leave her alone.

Mckenzie, 56, is what a judge has called a recidivist offender with a long and chequered criminal history, including five stints in jail and seven convictions for violent offending against his mum.

She’d long had enough of her son and in October 2022 got a protection order against him.

But it didn’t stop him.

He turned up at her home at 10am on February 16 and hounded her until 3pm, ignoring her repeated requests to leave.

When he became aggressive, she relented and told him she would give him money if he left. She gave him her bankcard so he could withdraw money.

That worked, and he left. But the next day he was back at her house, drunk, and refusing to leave again.

When Mckenzie became aggressive and abusive towards his mother, she called the police. That prompted him to punch her twice in the face. She suffered cuts to her eyebrow and the bridge of her nose, causing blood to flow down her face.

Mckenzie left the house before police arrived but was later located.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of breaching a protection order and one charge of assault and appeared in Hastings District Court on Thursday before Judge Geoff Rea, having been in custody since the offending.

Mckenzie’s lawyer James Rainger said McKenzie had pleaded guilty early, was remorseful, and acknowledged he had serious alcohol issues and that he had further work to do once he left jail.

Judge Rea noted Mckenzie’s “very chequered past history” including seven previous violence convictions for offences against his mother.

“It is clear from all the material I have that you have significant difficulties around alcohol and an inability to behave yourself, particularly in relation to your mother,” the judge said.

He noted that Mckenzie had offended regularly since 1990 and had served five previous terms of imprisonment.

“You are what we call a recidivist or a repeat offender,” the judge said.

He acknowledged Mckenzie’s remorse and sentenced him to 10 months in prison, with conditions that he not contact his mother without probation’s approval, and that he attend alcohol treatment and non-violence programmes as directed.