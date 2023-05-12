21 rifles bought in Napier were destined for Auckland during spike in gang gun crime

Firearms bought at Napier Gun City were destined for Auckland at a time it was experiencing a spate of gang firearm offending. (File photo)

A man used people to buy rifles and ammunition from Gun City in Napier, destined for Auckland during a spate of gang-related gun crimes.

Hastings Bay man Kishor Chandra Singh came to police attention in March 2022 during Operation Carbine, an electronic surveillance investigation into unlawful firearms dealing.

Singh, 52, was identified as being responsible for obtaining and modifying Alfa Carbine rifles and organising their on-supply. Alfa Carbine rifles are favoured by organised criminal groups because the stocks and barrels can be cut down, shortening them to pistols and making them easier to use and conceal.

Singh used five people who had firearm licences to buy the rifles and ammunition from the Gun City store. He paid them $500 for each firearm.

Ten purchases were made between March 25 and May 28, 2022, in which 21 Alfa Carbine rifles of 9mm, .357 and .22 calibres, plus ammunition were purchased. The total cost of the purchases was $47,390.96 – money that Singh gave the purchasers, excluding the payments for the jobs. .

All the firearms and ammunition were on-sold to persons who were not legally entitled to have them.

Intercepted communications of a cellphone revealed the firearms and ammunition were destined for Auckland where a spike of gang related gun crimes occurred in May and June 2022.

Stuff Items found in Kishor Singh’s possession during Operation Carbine.

In another intercepted communication Singh told one of the buyers that if police questioned him he should say: “You sold them to pig hunters from Taihape, you meet them out hunting, they liked them and you needed the money. They came over too Taupo, you sighted their licence and iddn’t record their info (sic)”.

Police searched Singh’s properties in August 2022. Located in the toilet at Singh’s Hastings home was a plastic bag containing 7.3 grams of methamphetamine. Singh tried to flush the bag when police entered his house but was unsuccessful.

Pam Corkery revisits the subject of her documentary The Gangs to find out why gang related crime has risen in New Zealand in The Gangs... 14 Years Later (Video first published in December 2022)

They also found 9kg of harvested cannabis head, various ammunition and parts of firearms and $6000 cash.

At a storage unit in Taupō used by Singh, police found two Alfa Carbine rifles with stocks cut off, barrels shortened, and serial numbers ground off, along with 36 growing cannabis plants and $50,000 cash. They also recovered a bobcat and trailer valued at $67,000 that had been stolen from a Hastings company days earlier.

Singh pleaded guilty to nine charges including unlawful possession of firearms, possession of methamphetamine for supply, cultivation of cannabis, theft, and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Stuff One of the firearms recovered in Operation Carbine

Singh’s lawyer Roger Philip said he had been a productive member of community, and accepted that what he did was wrong, but there was “nothing to suggest a direct link to a gang and that they were used in Auckland”.

Crown prosecutor Cameron Stuart said Singh was the “mastermind” and primary offender in Operation Carbine.

Judge Russell Collins said anyone in the market for a sawn off firearm could only intend to use it with criminal intent.

The judge said it was the most serious offending of its kind that he had come across.

He acknowledged Singh’s early guilty plea, and the impact Singh had suffered through the loss of his son, before sentencing him to six and a half years in jail.

In 2012 Singh, a former Hells Angels member, was jailed for eight years and 11 months for his role in a methamphetamine dealing ring that used a prison officer at Rimutaka Prison to deliver drugs to inmates. He was released from jail in 2016.

The five people Singh used to purchase the firearms have pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of firearms and will be sentenced in coming weeks.