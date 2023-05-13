One person arrested following 'suspicious' Papatoetoe fire

A FENZ spokesperson said the fire was 15m by 8m, and was being treated as “suspicious”. (File photo)

One person has been arrested at the scene of a “well-involved” house fire in Papatoetoe.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) were called to an address on Pah Rd at around 8am on Saturday morning, where they found a shed on fire.

A FENZ spokesperson said the fire was 15m by 8m, and was being treated as “suspicious”.

A police spokesperson said they attended the scene of a “potentially suspicious” fire at 7.50am, where they arrested one person.

“Enquiries are underway into the circumstances of the incident,” the police spokesperson said.

More to come.