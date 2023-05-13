Two people injured, one person charged, after fight in Auckland CBD

One person is in court following a fight in Auckland CBD on Saturday morning.

One person has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, after two people were injured in a fight in Auckland’s CBD on Saturday morning.

A police spokesperson said they were notified of a group of people fighting on Princes Wharf, at around 12.45am.

“Two people were located with injuries at the scene and transported to hospital for medical treatment,” the spokesperson said.

“The others had left the scene before police arrived. Police arrested three people at about 2.30am in Albany who are believed to have been involved in the incident.”

One person is facing two charges of wounding with intent and is due to appear in the Auckland District Court on Saturday.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing, police said.