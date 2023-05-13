ACT gun policy is an 'attack' on Kiwis' safety, police union says

Chris Cahill, the Police Association president, said ACT’s reasoning had been discredited many times.

The police union has called out ACT’s gun policy, saying the party can’t have any credibility on law and order while wanting to scrap the incoming gun registry.

ACT announced on Friday it, if in power, would repeal most of the gun registry, leaving exceptions for pistols and restricted weapons.

Police confirmed on Thursday the registry will begin to be rolled out on June 24, forcing owners to register their guns and details with the police.

The New Zealand Police Association Te Aka Hāpai president Chris Cahill described ACT’s policy to scrap the register as a “failure of responsibility” and an attack on the safety of law-abiding New Zealanders.

"ACT cannot claim to be the tough on gangs party when they lobby to remove the best opportunity to prevent gangs from arming themselves," he said.

The association has supported the imposition of the registry, even asking the government to hurry up in 2020 after an officer was shot at.

The police minister, Ginny Andersen, has also weighed in, tweeting her agreement with the association's remarks.

On Friday, ACT MP Nicole McKee said the number of illegal guns on the street wouldn’t change as the registry would only be followed by law-abiding gun owners and gangsters would “carry on their merry way and ignore it”.

“Firearms owners know that this is not a good use of taxpayer money. Overseas experience has shown that full registration of firearms doesn’t work,” she said.

Cahill rubbished McKee’s criticism, saying the registry would severely impact on the gang pipeline for acquiring guns which largely come from licenced owners through theft or purchase.

“The reasons ACT puts forward to oppose a registry have been discredited many times and their repeat of these false or misleading accusations does them no credit.

"Nearly every day across Aotearoa New Zealanders are confronted with the reality of firearms violence - from dairy owners to innocent families in their homes to police officers risking their lives to protect others.”

McKee said the current digital registration that exists for pistols, restricted weapons and collector items doesn’t work properly and if the new one was leaked, it would be a “steal-to-order list” for gangs and criminals.

She said police couldn’t be trusted to be a competent administrator of the system and are not up to the task after breaches of the system in past years.

“ACT understands that some police officers who don’t perform well are moved into the firearms licencing division to get them off the frontline.”

Cahill said National Party leader Christopher Luxon should distance himself from ACT’s policy.

National’s firearms policy released in April 2023 committed the party to reviewing the registry and introducing firearm prohibition orders to prevent a gangster convicted of a serious offence from being able to own, possess or reside near firearms.