Former burglar shares tips on how to keep your house safe

In the 1990s, Pritchard featured on Crimewatch, where he was dubbed “one of New Zealand’s most wanted criminals”.

He used to be one of the country’s most wanted criminals, now Adrian Pritchard wants to help you avoid the break-ins he used to commit.

Pritchard carried out “hundreds” of burglaries during a decade-long crime spree that began when he was a child.

Now, 20 years after he was last released from prison, 52-year-old Pritchard wants to let people know what they can do to avoid the kinds of crimes he used to commit.

“I regret what I did to those people years ago. I don’t want to glorify it, but I do want to use my knowledge of the system to help business and property owners today,” Pritchard told Stuff.

READ MORE:

* Arrest warrant issued after Stuff publishes details of Auckland burglary

* Do you know these people? Police appeal for public's help after Stuff story on Auckland home invasion

* Auckland dairy owners build steel cage 'like a prison' to fend off thieves



The path to crime

At 12 years old, Pritchard was “essentially a street kid”, having suffered a series of traumatic events during his early childhood.

“It started out as burgling to survive – I needed money for food and for rent – but then I got into drugs and things escalated from there,” Pritchard said.

With a team of three others, he would go out almost every day to scout for potential victims.

“We’d go back at night and break off into pairs – two people would go into the property, one would sit in the car and the fourth would walk around in the street to watch for anyone coming.”

1 NEWS Auckland businesses were again targeted by smash and grab burglars this week.

Spiralling out of control

“From there, it spiralled out of control. Nothing or nobody was off limits. We’d go through holes in the wall into pharmacies, go through roofs into homes – we became professionals.”

As the “ultimate middle finger to the world”, Pritchard would sometimes poo on the beds of his victims.

The team of four targeted properties all over the Auckland region. Pritchard even took his burgling overseas, to homes in Australia.

One year, he stole 33 cars.

Despite being in and out of prison during this time, it was when Pritchard escaped from Mt Eden Corrections Facility that he became one of New Zealand’s most wanted men.

‘From gutter to glory’

For Pritchard, the “turning point” was when he spent 10 years in prison for holding up a dairy owner at knife point.

John Cowpland/Stuff In prison, Pritchard was known as the “from gutter to glory man” for his newfound commitment to Christianity.

“I took up bible study while behind bars, and the people taking that class became the parents I was looking for. I finally had a new focus.”

Today, Pritchard lives in Hawke’s Bay with his “three beautiful daughters” and is committed to helping others.

How to avoid being burgled: tips from an ex-burglar

Part of Pritchard’s mission to help others is his determination to equip property owners with the knowledge to avoid being victims of crime.

John Cowpland/Stuff Today, Pritchard is focused on raising his “three beautiful daughters” in partnership with “their beautiful mother”.

Here are his top tips on how to protect your home:

1. Surveillance cameras

“If I can urge people to get just one thing, it would be a surveillance camera. They can be expensive upfront, but if it stops someone like me taking a crap on your bed, then it will be worth it.

“Even if people do manage to get onto your property, you’ll get footage of them – police are clever, even if a person’s face is covered they may still be able to be figure out who they are by the way the walk and talk.”

For those who can’t afford a camera, Pritchard recommended placing a branded sticker on a window or letterbox to give the illusion of having a security system.

2. Keep all objects away from your windows

From ladders to ornaments, Pritchard said it was important that everyone remembered to keep all objects away from windows.

“For spontaneous burglars, having a ladder sitting by a window is just too good an opportunity to turn down.

“Scaffolding is also a burglar's dream, so if you’re having work done on your home, it’s important you also have surveillance measures in place.”

3. Don’t hide your spare key under a welcome mat – or under a pot plant

“Under a welcome mat would always the first place we’d check for a key. Please, don’t make things easy for burglars.”

Instead, Pritchard recommended keeping spare keys in a lockbox or giving them to a trusted neighbour.

4. Clear your letterbox regularly

Pritchard also recommended getting someone you trust to clear your letterbox if you go away for a long period of time.

“One of the things we’d check when scouting out a home would be whether mail was building up in the letterbox – if it was, there was a high chance the owners of the house were away.”

5. Deadbolts are ‘awesome’

“As much as you need to think about stopping people getting into your home, you’ve also got to think about stopping them getting out with large items like your TV – and for that, deadbolts are your best friend.”

6. Make use of barbed wire

“It doesn’t cost much, but if you tuck barbed wire under a window ledge, there’s a high chance that prospective burglars will catch themselves and leave their blood behind.

“Thinking like a burglar, this is the last thing they’ll want because it means their DNA will be left behind.”