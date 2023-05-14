Man charged with arson after early morning fire in Papatoetoe, Auckland

A FENZ spokesperson said the fire was 15m by 8m, and was being treated as “suspicious”. (File photo)

A man has been charged with arson after a shed fire in the Auckland suburb of Papatoetoe.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) were called to an address on Pah Rd at around 8am on Saturday morning, where they found a shed on fire.

On Sunday, police confirmed a 26-year-old man has been charged with arson and is due to appear in the Manukau District Court on Monday.

A FENZ spokesperson said the fire was over an area of 15m by 8m.