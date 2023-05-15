Newsable: Billions likely lost to tax evasion, as white collar crime investigators go underfunded

Tax evasion in New Zealand could add be worth as much as $7 billion, one expert says.

It’s the type of crime that doesn’t quite get the attention it deserves - white-collar crime.

The term goes back to the 1930s and 1940s, when people were differentiated by their type of work.

‘White-collar’ referred to people working in offices, while ‘blue-collar’ indicated manual labour.

White-collar crime, then, refers to financial crime committed by individuals or businesses.

Lisa Marriott, a professor of taxation at Victoria University of Wellington, tells Newsable it’s very difficult to investigate or know how prominent it is in New Zealand.

“It’s impossible because it’s trying to measure what you just don’t know,” she says on this morning’s episode.

“One of the ones [types of white-collar crime] I look at, for example, is tax evasion. Inland Revenue usually report that they find a billion or so in an ordinary year. But that’s what they find. What they don’t find is, of course, going to be much greater than that.”

Marriott tells Newsable some estimate tax evasion in New Zealand could actually amount to seven times that.

There are also so many other white collar crimes that receive relatively little attention, such as cartels, Marriott says.

“We don’t put a lot of effort into resourcing the investigation[s]. And that does tend to suggest we don’t see it as important as some of the other types of crime that are out there.”

“We spent $49 million in the most recent year investigating benefit fraudsters.. We don’t spend anything like that resourcing the Serious Fraud Office or the Financial Markets Authority.”

