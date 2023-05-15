Two children dead, homicide investigation launched in Ruakākā, Northland

Police are responding to incident in Ruakākā, Northland. (File photo)

Stuff understands two children are dead as part of a homicide investigation in Ruakākā, Northland.

Police are at Peter Snell Rd after an incident at a property in Ruakākā this morning.

“Sadly, we can confirm two people have been located deceased at an address,” Detective Inspector Bridget Doell said in a statement

Stuff understands those dead are children.

“Our investigation is still in the early stages and we are currently speaking with a person as part of enquiries,” police said.

Google Maps/Stuff Police are at Peter Snell Rd, Ruakākā, on Monday morning.

“News of this incident will come as a shock to the community, and we can reassure them we are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.”

Bream Bay College Principal Wayne Buckland said they were aware of a significant incident that had happened close by.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and provide support as and when needed.”

Police have told the school that there are no indications of a safety issues for students attending the school, he said.

The school is open as normal on Monday.

“We have support systems in place for any of our students who are affected by it.”

A local, who was at the scene at about 8am, said the street felt quiet.

Do you know more? Email Stuff’s Auckland newsroom at aucklandreporters@stuff.co.nz

Another school, One Tree Point, has acknowledged the situation on social media this morning, saying support was available for its students.

“We are aware of the sad loss of 2 children in Ruakākā this morning. Our sincere aroha and thoughts are with the whānau and everyone concerned,” a staff member posted.

“We have support systems in place for any of our tamariki who need it. Please reach out if you have any concerns.”

There were two police cars and an ambulance at the incident, they said, with a group of people being talked to by police.

Google Maps/Supplied Generic view of Hen and Chicken Islands off the coast of Ruakākā.

Fire and Emergency’s Josh Pennyfather said they attended a medical event in Ruakākā on Monday morning.

One fire truck attended to assist an ambulance crew, he said.

A St John spokesperson said they had been notified of an incident at a private residential address.

Ruakākā is a small, seaside town north of Waipu and south of Marsden Point.

Instances where multiple children are killed in homicidal circumstances are very rare in New Zealand. The most recent case was in 2021 when Lauren Dickason allegedly murdered her three daughters in Timaru. She is due to stand trial in July.

According to the Homicide Report, an average of nine children are killed in New Zealand each year - every eighth homicide victim.

