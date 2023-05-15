Two children dead, police have 'person of interest' in Ruakākā homicide inquiry

Two people, understood to be children, were found dead at a house in Ruakākā on Monday

Stuff understands two children are dead as part of a homicide investigation in Ruakākā, Northland.

Police are at Peter Snell Rd after an incident at a property in Ruakākā this morning.

“Northland Police have launched a double homicide investigation in Ruakākā this morning,” Detective Inspector Bridget Doell said in a statement.

“Sadly, we can confirm two people have been located deceased at an address.”

Stuff understands those dead are children.

However, police were tightlipped with details, but said they were “speaking with a person of interest”.

“While we appreciate the wider interest in what has occurred, police aren’t in a position to release any further details at this stage,” said Doell.

“Our investigation is still in the early stages and we are currently speaking with a person as part of enquiries,” police said.

“News of this incident will come as a shock to the community, and we can reassure them we are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.”

A Stuff reporter at the scene said a police car was blocking the road at the corner of Tamingi St and Peter Snell Rd, not far from the local ambulance station.

Down the street, police tape has been wound around some palm trees, blocking off properties where a blue police tent had been set up and where people are standing.

Kāinga Ora’s Jeff Murray confirmed the incident had happened at one of their homes in Ruakākā.

“[We were] very sad to learn this morning of what police are describing as a sudden death incident at one of our properties,” Murray said.

Thoughts were with the whānau and with the small community who will all feel the impact of the tragedy, he said.

“We will be checking in with our customers in the area to see what support they may need.”

Bream Bay College Principal Wayne Buckland said the school was aware of a significant incident that had happened close by.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and provide support as and when needed.”

Police have told the school that there are no indications of any safety issues for students attending the school, he said.

The school is open as normal on Monday.

“We have support systems in place for any of our students who are affected by it.”

A local, who was at the scene at about 8am, said the street felt quiet.

Another school, One Tree Point, has acknowledged the situation on social media this morning, saying support was available for its students.

“We are aware of the sad loss of two children in Ruakākā this morning. Our sincere aroha and thoughts are with the whānau and everyone concerned,” a staff member posted.

“We have support systems in place for any of our tamariki who need it. Please reach out if you have any concerns.”

There were two police cars and an ambulance at the incident, they said, with a group of people being talked to by police.

Fire and Emergency’s Josh Pennefather said they attended a medical event in Ruakākā on Monday morning.

One fire truck attended to assist an ambulance crew, he said.

A St John spokesperson said they had been notified of an incident at a private residential address.

Ruakākā is a small, seaside town north of Waipu and south of Marsden Point.

Instances where multiple children are killed in homicidal circumstances are very rare in New Zealand. The most recent case was in 2021 when Lauren Dickason allegedly murdered her three daughters in Timaru. She is due to stand trial in July.

According to the Homicide Report, an average of nine children are killed in New Zealand each year - every eighth homicide victim.

