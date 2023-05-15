Police seek help to identify person after serious nightclub incident

Police are asking for help in identifying this person.

Police are looking to identify a person after a serious incident at an Auckland nightclub in March.

Police have launched an investigation into an incident that occurred on March 26, at Sapphire Nightclub on Fort Street in central Auckland.

While police have not released any details about the ‘serious incident’ they believe the individual in the images can assist with their investigations and are asking the public for their help in identifying him.

“We understand he may be able to assist us with our inquiries,” a post on the police’s Facebook page said.

NZ POLICE/Supplied Police believe this man may be able to assist them with their investigation.

Anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact police via its 105 phone service or online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 230326/8349.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.