Woman charged with murder after deaths of two Ruakākā children

Two children were found dead at a house in Ruakākā on Monday. (File photo)

A woman has been charged with murder after two children were found dead at a property in Ruakākā, Northland on Monday morning.

A 25-year-old woman will appear in the Whangārei District Court on Tuesday, charged with two counts of murder.

On Monday morning, a homicide investigation was launched. Police were called to a property in Peter Snell Drive at around 6.25am where two children, aged 1 and 4, were found dead, a police spokesperson said.

Stuff understands police were called to the property by a woman.

Police were tightlipped with details on Monday, but said they were “speaking with a person of interest”.

“Our investigation is still in the early stages, and we are currently speaking with a person as part of enquiries,” police said.

A Stuff reporter at the scene on Monday morning said a police car was blocking the road at the corner of Tamingi St and Peter Snell Rd, not far from the local ambulance station.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Police attend the scene of a double homicide in Ruakaka, Northland

Down the street, police tape was wound around some palm trees, blocking off properties where a blue police tent had been set up and where people were standing.

Forensics teams were investigating during the day, but they had left by about 5.30pm and a scene guard was at the property.

Kāinga Ora’s Jeff Murray confirmed the incident had happened at one of their homes in Ruakākā.

“[We were] very sad to learn this morning of what police are describing as a sudden death incident at one of our properties,” Murray said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/STUFF Two people, understood to be children, were found dead at a house in Ruakākā on Monday

Police and Victim Support have been working closely to support all those involved in this tragic event, a police spokesperson said.

“Police will continue to support the Ruakākā community through this understandably difficult time, and there will be an increased Police presence in the area for the next few days.”

“As the matter is now before the Court, police are unable to comment further on specifics around the case.”

Ruakākā is a small, seaside town north of Waipu and south of Marsden Point.