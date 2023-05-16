Woman enters no plea in court over murder of two Ruakākā children

The woman appeared in the WhangÄrei District Court on Tuesday in a distressed state and entered no plea to the two murder charges.

The woman accused of murdering two children in Ruakākā has entered no plea and been granted interim name suppression in court today.

On Monday morning, a homicide investigation was launched. Police were called to a property in Peter Snell Rd at about 6.25am where two children were found dead, said Detective Inspector Bridget Doell, from Northland CIB.

In Whangārei District Court on Tuesday, the woman entered the dock in a distressed state.

READ MORE:

* Duo accused of Whangārei murder granted name suppression, in hospital

* Teenager jointly charged with Whangārei murder after man's death in June

* Man and teenager charged after person's death in Northland



The woman was remanded in custody without plea, to appear in the High Court in Whangārei on June 2.

Members of her family were also in the court, with some crying and others appearing to pray.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Two children were found dead at a house in Ruakākā on Monday.

They said messages of support to the woman, including “be strong”.

Judge Gene Tomlinson granted the woman temporary name suppression, including suppressing any identifying details of herself or the victims.

But the judge allowed media to report on her appearance and publish photographs with identifying details removed, as the “eyes and ears of the community”.

Doell said this is an incredibly distressing situation for the family involved, along with first responders and police who attended.

LAWRENCE SMITH/STUFF Two people, understood to be children, were found dead at a house in Ruakākā on Monday

“Police and Victim Support has been working closely to support all those involved in this tragic event.

“Police will continue to support the Ruakākā community through this understandably difficult time, and there will be an increased police presence in the area for the next few days,” she said.

Peter Snell Rd remained closed on Tuesday morning, as police continued forensic investigations.

“As the matter is now before the court, police are unable to comment further on specifics around the case.”

Denise Piper/Stuff Peter Snell Rd in Ruakākā remained closed on Tuesday morning.

Kāinga Ora’s Jeff Murray confirmed the incident had happened at one of their homes in Ruakākā.

“[We were] very sad to learn this morning of what police are describing as a sudden death incident at one of our properties,” Murray said.

Ruakākā is a small, seaside town north of Waipu and south of Marsden Point.