Woman faces murder charge in court after deaths of two Ruakākā children

Two children were found dead at a house in Ruakākā on Monday.

A woman has been charged with murder after two children were found dead at a property in Ruakākā, Northland, on Monday morning.

A 25-year-old woman appeared in the Whangārei District Court on Tuesday, charged with two counts of murder.

On Monday morning, a homicide investigation was launched. Police were called to a property in Peter Snell Rd at about 6.25am where two children, aged 1 and 4, were found dead, said Detective Inspector Bridget Doell, from Northland CIB.

READ MORE:

* Duo accused of Whangārei murder granted name suppression, in hospital

* Teenager jointly charged with Whangārei murder after man's death in June

* Man and teenager charged after person's death in Northland



Stuff understands police were called to the property by a woman.

Doell said this is an incredibly distressing situation for the family involved, along with first responders and police who attended.

Denise Piper/Stuff Peter Snell Rd in Ruakākā remained closed on Tuesday morning.

“Police and Victim Support has been working closely to support all those involved in this tragic event.

“Police will continue to support the Ruakākā community through this understandably difficult time, and there will be an increased police presence in the area for the next few days,” she said.

Peter Snell Rd remained closed on Tuesday morning, as police continued forensic investigations.

“As the matter is now before the court, police are unable to comment further on specifics around the case.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/STUFF Two people, understood to be children, were found dead at a house in Ruakākā on Monday

Kāinga Ora’s Jeff Murray confirmed the incident had happened at one of their homes in Ruakākā.

“[We were] very sad to learn this morning of what police are describing as a sudden death incident at one of our properties,” Murray said.

Ruakākā is a small, seaside town north of Waipu and south of Marsden Point.