Rape accused said woman gave 'cheeky smile', so he thought it was OK to film her

Nikki Frank said the sexual interaction was consensual.

One of the men accused of raping a woman and filming her said he wished she said “no” and wasn’t being “creepy” when he filmed her.

The Crown’s case is Nikki Frank and Peter John Haden took a woman to a Northcote home before taking turns raping and sexually violating her on an evening in April 2021. Frank also filmed parts of what happened.

The pair deny charges against them and are on trial at the High Court at Auckland.

Last week, the jury heard from the woman, who said she was semi-conscious when she woke up to Frank raping her. She said she repeatedly tried to say no: “It was not sex. It was rape.”

READ MORE:

* 'I did not ask for it' rape complainant repeatedly tells court

* Rape complainant tells police: 'I just wanted the night to go and to die.'

* Crown argues two men raped a woman and took turns filming abuse



In opening Frank’s case to the jury, Claire Roberston said the woman had told a “litany of lies” and there were two very different sides to what happened on that day.

Robertson said the prosecution case was “fatally flawed” and the videos were not a “smoking gun” for the Crown.

On Tuesday, Frank told the jury the woman walked over to the van at Takapuna beach where Haden offered her a painting job.

Frank said he looked over and saw the woman and Haden kissing, which surprised him.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Nikki Frank and Peter John Haden are on trial at the High Court in Auckland facing charges of rape, sexual violation and making intimate visual recordings. (composite image)

Once it was mentioned it was Frank’s birthday the next day, the woman came over and kissed him, he said.

“She says she’s going to f... me,” Frank said.

After the pair “pashed”, the woman began “twerking” on the windscreen of a car, Frank said.

“I was dumbfounded and I focus back on the people on the beach and the sunset.

“I’m quite disturbed by what happened.”

Haden, Frank and the woman then left the beach and stopped at a bottle shop, he said. However, the woman said this never happened.

The trio then went to the Northcote house Frank and Haden were painting.

Frank and the woman walked up the stairs together and began kissing, he told the court.

She bent over the couch and pulled the string of her bikini bottoms before the pair started being intimate, Frank said.

”Everything was cool. We’d made sexy comments at each other. Everything was fine.”

The pair stopped having sex and Frank dosed off on the couch, he said.

He woke up to see Haden and the woman kissing on the floor.

“I turned the phone on and the flash on to make out I was filming them trying to be a funny guy.

“She more or less give me this cheeky smile – in turn I took this to mean she was fine being recorded,” Frank said.

Caroline Williams/Stuff Nikki Frank and Peter Haden were parked up at Takapuna beach when the woman came over.

Two videos were found on Frank’s phone and pixelated versions of them have been played to the jury.

In the video, Haden can be heard saying the woman appears to be in pain and Frank is heard saying: “He’ll be gentle,” but he stopped.

“There is nowhere in any of this she said ‘no’ or screamed for help or anything.”

“I honestly wish she was,” Frank said.

Seven minutes after the first video was taken, Frank began filming again.

“I can’t answer why I would do such a stupid thing. I wasn’t hiding or being creepy about the situation. The flash was on,” Frank said.

The pair then dropped the woman back at her motel and all three agree she will be picked up the next morning for the painting job.

Under cross-examination by prosecutor Sam Teppett, Frank was asked why he didn’t ask the woman if she was OK.

“You don’t ask whether she needs a break because you’re not concerned about her?” Teppett submitted.

Teppett also submitted the woman never acknowledged she was OK with being filmed as the room was pitch black.

“It’s not on the video,” Frank said.

Teppett also suggested the sounds on the video coming from the woman were not ones of pleasure.

The trial before Justice Gerard van Bohemen and a jury continues.