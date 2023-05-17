Bullets went through the vehicle, through victim in road rage shooting - police

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend speaks outside the College Hill police hub after a female teen was shot in a road rage incident in Auckland.

An investigation is under way after a 15-year-old girl was shot in a central Auckland road rage incident Tuesday night.

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend spoke to media outside the Auckland City Police Hub in Freemans Bay on Tuesday afternoon.

He said up to three bullets were fired. They went “through the vehicle and through the victim”, but would not say where they landed on the girl’s body.

He said the car of the shooter is a 2009 grey Mazda Axela with the licence plate NGL15.

Friend said the public should be cautious if they see the car and call police immediately.

The teenager was in the car with four family members, Friend said.

Another person was moderately injured, but it was not a firearms injury.

“We are incredibly fortunate today we are not dealing with a homicide investigation.

“What we saw last night was an appalling display of violence.”

The girl has suffered several injuries, but it’s likely she won’t need surgery.

Friend said at this stage of the investigation the police do not believe the situation was gang related, but rather a “random attack”.

“Her family are all understandably shaken,” Friend said.

“We are doing our utmost to make the persons responsible for this accountable to what happened last night.”

Police want to hear from anyone who saw what happened, either on the motorways or where the shooting took place.

Friend said police might release CCTV footage in the future but couldn’t confirm on Wednesday when or whether that would happen.

David White/Stuff One person in serious condition, and one person in a moderate condition were taken to Auckland hospital after they sought help at a Z petrol station on Sandringham Rd.

Earlier, Friend said just before 10pm, two vehicles – a hatchback and minivan – were travelling citybound on the Southern Motorway when the road rage incident began.

Speaking to media, he confirmed the incident began near the Mt Wellington Highway.

“The driver of the hatchback has taken exception to the minivan and has begun to drive in an aggressive manner.”

That aggressive manner was “hard braking”, Friend explained.

“Which is when one vehicle gets in front of another vehicle and breaks hard, causing another vehicle to take evasive action.”

Both vehicles have continued onto the Northwestern Motorway and exited at St Lukes Rd.

At about 10pm, shots were fired towards the rear of the minivan, and the teenage girl sitting in the back was shot.

She sustained serious injuries as a result, Friend said. The shooter then fled.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend speaks outside the College Hill police hub after a 15-year-old girl was shot in a road rage incident.

The minivan stopped at a petrol station on Sandringham Rd, where police were notified.

An employee who did not want to be named, was not at the Sandringham Z when the woman arrived, told Stuff had heard from co-workers about what happened.

He said he was told a woman with a gunshot wound arrived at the petrol station late on Tuesday night.

The teenager was taken to Auckland City Hospital where she remained in a stable condition on Wednesday morning and was not expected to undergo surgery.

Police would like to hear from anyone travelling along the route who witnessed the incident at any stage.

It is too early in the investigation to say what kinds of charges might be laid against the person or people responsible, Friend said, “but obviously the victim has suffered a serious wound.”

STUFF A shooting incident on Auckland's motorway ended with a teenage girl being taken to hospital from a Sandringham petrol station.

A St John spokesperson said they responded to the incident at 10pm.

One person in serious condition, and one person in a moderate condition were taken to Auckland hospital.

Z external communications manager Kiri Shannon said a person arrived at Z Sandringham “seriously injured”.

“Site staff called emergency services and the person was taken away to receive medical attention. Police were also present.

“Z Sandringham has now reopened, and our focus remains on supporting our site staff who responded to this situation.”

Those with information about the incident can contact police on 105 quoting the file number 230516/7840 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.