Teenage girl shot after road rage incident in central Auckland overnight

A shooting incident on Auckland's motorway ended with a teenage girl being taken to hospital from a Sandringham petrol station.

An investigation is under way after a teenage girl was shot in a central Auckland road rage incident Tuesday night.

Detective senior sergeant, Martin Friend said just before 10pm, two vehicles – a hatchback and minivan – were travelling citybound on the Southern Motorway when the road rage incident began.

“The driver of the hatchback has taken exception to the minivan and has begun to drive in an aggressive manner.”

Both vehicles have continued onto the Northwestern Motorway and exited at St Lukes Rd.

READ MORE:

* Death at Wellington petrol station still being treated as unexplained

* Elderly woman critically injured after being hit by car outside Countdown supermarket

* Trio arrested after petrol station attendant is held up at gunpoint



At about 10pm, shots were fired towards the rear of the minivan, and the teenage girl sitting in the back was shot.

She sustained serious injuries as a result, Friend said. The shooter then fled.

David White/Stuff One person in serious condition, and one person in a moderate condition were taken to Auckland hospital following the incident.

The minivan stopped at a petrol station on Sandringham Road where police were notified.

An employee who did not want to be named, was not at the Sandringham Z when the woman arrived, told Stuff had heard from co-workers about what happened.

He said he was told a woman with a gunshot wound arrived at the petrol station late on Tuesday night, but referred any future questions onto his manager.

The teenager was taken to Auckland City Hospital where she remained in a stable condition on Wednesday morning and was not expected to undergo surgery.

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend will speak to the media outside the Auckland City Police Hub in Freemans Bay at 2.30pm on Tuesday. Stuff will livestream the standup at the top of this file.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Police said they were “appalled” by the “reckless violence” shown.

“Like our community, police are appalled at the reckless violence exhibited towards innocent members of the public in this incident.

“We have no tolerance for the disregard shown for other’s safety by the occupants of the hatchback.”

Police would like to hear from anyone travelling along the route who witnessed the incident at any stage.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Anyone who witnessed the incident at any stage was asked to contact police.

A St John spokesperson said they responded to the incident at 10pm.

One person in serious condition, and one person in a moderate condition were taken to Auckland hospital.

Z external communications manager Kiri Shannon said a person arrived at Z Sandringham “seriously injured”.

“Site staff called emergency services and the person was taken away to receive medical attention. Police were also present at the scene and this is now an ongoing investigation.

“Z Sandringham has now reopened, and our focus remains on supporting our site staff who responded to this situation.”

Those with information about the incident can contact police on 105 phone service quoting the file number 230516/7840 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.