Two men arrested after shots fired at police in Bay of Plenty

Two men have been arrested after a police car was shot at in Bay of Plenty earlier this month.

Detective senior sergeant Paul Wilson said police executed two search warrants, one in Kawerau, and one in Te Teko on Tuesday.

On Saturday, May 6, a firearm was discharged at a police car in Te Teko.

Following the search warrant, two people were arrested, both charged with using a firearm against law enforcement.

A 31-year-old man from Kawerau is due to appear in Manukau District Court, and a 27-year-old man from Te Teko is due to appear in Whakatane District Court on Wednesday.

“Police have zero tolerance for offending involving firearms, particularly when Police are targeted.

I hope these arrests will ensure our staff have the confidence to do the job they love without the fear of not returning home to their families,” Wilson said.

Police were not ruling out further arrests in relation to this incident and would continue to conduct search warrants as part of our efforts to suppress gang activity, Wilson said.