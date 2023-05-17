Rape accused tells court he wasn't aware he was being filmed

Peter Haden said the woman initiated the sexual contact.

One of the men accused of raping a woman has told a court he was “busy making love” and didn’t notice his co-accused was filming.

The Crown’s case is Nikki Frank and Peter John Haden took a woman to a Northcote home before taking turns raping and sexually violating her on an evening in April 2021. Frank also filmed parts of what happened that night on Auckland’s North Shore.

The pair deny charges against them and are on trial at the High Court at Auckland.

Last week, the jury heard from the woman, who said she was semi-conscious when she woke up to Frank raping her. She said she repeatedly tried to say no: “It was not sex. It was rape.”

On Wednesday, Haden told the court about the afternoon and evening of April 11, 2021.

In a video Frank took of Haden and the woman having sex, Haden can be heard saying “she’s hurting, I think”.

Under cross-examination by prosecutor Sam Teppett, Haden told the court this was because he wanted Frank to leave the pair alone to have sex.

“I hear her groaning and moaning which is a sign she’s enjoying a sexual act,” Haden said.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Nikki Frank, left, and Peter John Haden are on trial at the High Court in Auckland facing charges of rape, sexual violation and making intimate visual recordings. (Composite image)

Haden also repeatedly denied he knew Frank was filming.

“I was busy making love,” Frank said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Haden said the pair had been working on that Sunday and had stopped at Takapuna beach to have a drink and celebrate Frank’s birthday.

“This woman then rocked up in a bikini,” Haden said.

Haden offered the woman a painting job and a plastic glass of wine.

At one point the woman kissed Haden, he said.

“I was blown away.”

Haden also told the court she jumped on a car bonnet and twerked.

After leaving Takapuna, the trio stopped at a liquor shop and the woman kissed him inside the chiller, Haden said.

Once arriving back at the Northcote home, Haden said he went about getting his van ready for the next day, folded washing and made a salad for dinner.

Caroline Williams/Stuff The woman met the men at Takapuna Beach in April 2021. (File photo)

He denied helping carry the woman up the stairs and said he wasn’t aware what was going on in the lounge between Frank and the woman.

“When I came back into the lounge. Nikki Frank was sitting on the couch and [the woman] was standing in the middle of the lounge completely naked.

“She put her arms around me and started kissing me and took my shirt off.”

Haden said the pair then had sex.

The defendant told the court he went round to the woman’s motel the next morning to pick her up for work, but denied apologising to the woman.

Haden’s lawyer Marie Taylor-Cyphers had told the jury in her opening remarks that her client had chosen to give evidence because he wanted to tell his side of the story.

“At times the woman may have been unreliable and an eyewitness will leave with you in no doubt about that,” she said.

That eyewitness called by Haden was lawyer Ian Tucker.

Tucker told the court he had previously acted for Haden on traffic matters but didn’t engage with clients in his spare time.

On April 11, Tucker had parked near Hauraki Corner when he noticed a white van parked by the liquor shop.

Tucker said he recognised Haden get out of the driver’s side.

”He didn’t observe me and he went to the sliding door and opened it up and out jumped a young woman in a bikini and she immediately put her arm around his shoulder and they entered the cellars,” Tucker said.

“I was then intent on not engaging. I quickly shut up my car and drove home.”

Tucker said he thought it was “unusual” for a woman in a bikini to go into a retail premise.

The trial before Justice Gerard van Bohemen and a jury continues.