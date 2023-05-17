Drugs and guns seized as police raid 10 properties across Auckland

Drugs were seized during the raids.

Three men have been arrested and a large quantity of drugs and firearms have been seized as police raided 10 properties across Tāmaki Makaurau this week.

The search warrants were carried out at locations including in Auckland City and on the North Shore.

More than five guns and drugs including methamphetamine, MDMA, ephedrine and 50kg of iodine – which can be an ingredient in the manufacture of methamphetamine – were seized during the searches.

NZ Police/Supplied Illegal firearms were among the items police found.

Detective Inspector Thomas Gollan, of the National Organised Crime Group, said the warrants are part of a wider investigation, dubbed Operation Beaver, which has targeted an organised crime group allegedly run by foreign nationals.

The three men, aged between 35 and 40, have been arrested and charged with offences including the importation of class A and B controlled drugs, money laundering and the unlawful possession of a firearm.

NZ Police/Supplied Raids were carried out acros Auck;and.

All three appeared in the Auckland District Court on Wednesday.

Police say the group were allegedly responsible for organising the import of a significant quantity of illegal drugs into New Zealand.

The total is in the vicinity of 220kg of drugs, consisting of methamphetamine, MDMA, ephedrine and iodine.