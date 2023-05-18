Auckland road rage shooting car found by police

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend speaks outside the College Hill police hub after a female teen was shot in a road rage incident in Auckland.

The car police say was used in the road rage shooting of a teenaged girl on Tuesday night has been found.

On Thursday, police announced they found the grey 2009 Mazda Axela on Kelvyn Grove in Hillpark, Manurewa on Wednesday night.

They said they also carried out a search warrant at an address on Kelvyn Grove.

However, when Stuff spoke to the owner of the property that was searched, they said the owner of the Mazda didn't live there.

They said they knew who the owner of the car was, but were unable to give further details.

”All I can say is that we were asked to make the house available to be searched,” the property owner said.

A neighbour also said that both ends of Kelvyn Grove had been blocked off by armed police officers while the search of the house took place on Wednesday night.

Police previously said up to three bullets were fired during the incident on Tuesday night, after the driver of the Mazda “took exception" to the driver of the minivan.

David White/Stuff Police also searched a property on Kelvyn Grove in Auckland's Hillpark on Wednesday night.

The bullets went “through the vehicle and through the victim”, police said, but they would not say where they hit her.

The girl has since been discharged from hospital, police said.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation continues, they said.

“Police reassure the community that our investigation team is working to hold the person, or persons, responsible to account,” Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend said.

“There will be people in the community that know who the occupants of the car were on Tuesday night,” Friend said.

“It’s time to do the right thing and contact police if they have information.”

In a press conference on Wednesday, police said the altercation started at around 9.50pm on Tuesday night.

According to police, the Mazda driver started “hard braking”, which Friend explained is when one vehicle gets in front of another and breaks hard, forcing the other to take evasive action.

The two cars continued northbound on State Highway 1, then got on to SH16 heading west.

The minivan took the St Lukes Rd turn-off around 10pm and moments later along that same road, near the intersection with Asquith Ave a number of shots were fired at the minivan.

One of the bullets went through the car and through the teenage girl, Friend said.

On Wednesday, Friend called the situation “an appalling display of violence.”

The grey Mazda then sped off in an unknown direction, while the minivan driver pulled into a Z petrol station on the corner of Balmoral and Sandringham roads, where emergency services were called, and the girl was taken to hospital.

Given that the incident unfolded over about 15 kilometres of roads and motorways, will mean a little more legwork for police, but shouldn’t provide any great hindrance, said former police detective inspector Mark Gutry.

“The car is really the crime scene, even though it was moving at the time,” he said.