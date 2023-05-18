Meth-contaminated beer cans: Duo face additional charges, investigation ongoing

Aiden Sagala has been named as the person whose death police are investigating in relation to meth-laced beer.

Two men charged in relation to a seizure of beer laced with methamphetamine after it potentially killed a person who “innocently sat down for a beer after work”, are facing additional charges.

Police are also continuing to investigate the importation after the death of Aiden Sagala and cannot rule out further arrests.

Detective inspector Glenn Baldwin confirmed to Stuff that one of the men, a 31-year-old, is facing further charges including importing methamphetamine and possession of cocaine for supply.

The second man is also facing an additional charge of possession of cocaine for supply.

So far 328kg of methamphetamine has been recovered in crystallised form from the industrial address, police previously said.

Police also continue to look into the methamphetamine in liquid form that was found at the same time.

Analysis is ongoing on the drugs seized from Ryan Place.

Supplied Police seize beer contains that may contain meth from a Manukau property in Auckland.

The “Honey Bear House Beer” – which comes in blue-and-red, 473ml cans featuring a picture of a bear – was drank by Sagala after he was given it by a colleague, his sister, Angela Sagala, previously told Newshub.

According to the family, Sagala – who didn’t drink alcohol often – asked whether beer usually tasted “salty”.

Sagala then abruptly fell ill, telling his family “I think I’m dying” before collapsing.

Five days later, Sagala died, and a positive result for meth was found in his urine.

This did not make sense to his family, until Angela Sagala and her partner recalled the beer he'd been drinking that night.

"He was a man of God, the most loving, gentle giant," she told Newshub.

"He lights up the room, he really does light up the room. He was a very talented boy, he was loved. He was the prince of our family."