Broken car demister cited by driver responsible for near-fatal crash

A police summary of facts stated Peter Raikes continued to drive his car despite knowing its demister wasn’t working.

If Hastings farmer Peter Raikes had got the demister on his car fixed a woman may not have suffered horrific injuries, and be facing lifelong consequences of a car crash that she wasn't expected to survive.

Raikes, 66, was driving his 2016 Toyota Hilux south along Paki Paki Road, just south of Hastings, at about 3.30pm on July 20 last year.

The woman was driving her 2005 Mazda Demio in the opposite direction.

As Raikes approached the turn-off to Turamae Rd, he indicated right, moved into the flush median, then cut the corner as he made the turn.

In doing so, he failed to give way to the woman, who was unable to avoid hitting Raikes’ car.

Stuff The intersection of Paki Paki Road and Turamae Road, near Hastings.

She suffered a broken back, a broken neck, a broken femur, 14 broken ribs and various other injuries and spent three months in hospital.

Raikes pleaded guilty to a charge of careless driving causing injury.

A police summary of facts stated that Raikes had been experiencing issues with his vehicle demisters not working causing excessive condensation on the windows, limiting visibility.

“Despite being aware of this, the defendant continued to use his vehicle,” the summary stated.

Raikes was sentenced in Hastings District Court on Thursday, where his lawyer Scott Jefferson said Raikes wished to reiterate the apology he had made to the victim during a restorative justice conference, and extended the offer of assistance he had made to her.

Stuff Raikes was sentenced in Hastings District Court on Thursday. (File photo)

Jefferson said Raikes’ farm had suffered damage in Cyclone Gabrielle, and he asked that an order disqualifying him from driving commence in 12 days time in order to allow him to address pending work.

Police prosecutor Dean Goodall said the victim “was very lucky to survive, in fact expected not to survive” and would never fully recover from her injuries.

He said the victim felt that Raikes had not taken enough ownership and responsibility of his offending, and she had felt let down by the restorative justice process.

Goodall said there should be no delay in Raikes’ disqualification from driving as “there should be consequences for the impacts that have happened”.

Judge Rea said cases like this were among the most difficult to deal with.

“There has been a level of carelessness in you driving, probably not at the lowest level, but certainly not at the highest either and as a result of your inadvertence... there has been catastrophic injury to the complainant,” he said.

“The level of culpability bears no real relationship to the damage that was caused as a result of your actions,” Rea said.

He said the woman’s victim impact statement “made for harrowing reading”.

He convicted Raikes, ordered him to make an emotional harm reparation payment to the victim of $10,000 and disqualified him from driving for six months.