Two men found guilty of raping and filming abuse after meeting woman at Takapuna beach

Nikki Frank and Peter John Haden are on trial at the High Court in Auckland facing charges of rape, sexual violation and making intimate visual recordings. (composite image)

“She’s hurting, I think,” said one man.

“I’ll be gentle,” said the other.

Those were the words exchanged by two men while they sexually abused a semi-conscious woman while one of them filmed the abuse.

Nikki Frank and Peter Haden both maintained their sexual encounter with the woman was consensual.

But on Friday a jury disagreed with the pair’s version of events and found the pair guilty on two charges of rape, six charges of sexual violation and two charges of making intimate visual recordings.

Justice Gerard van Bohemen convicted the pair and remanded them in custody to appear for sentencing in August.

On April 11, 2021, the woman had been at Takapuna beach on Auckland’s North Shore. She met Haden and Frank, who were there drinking after a day of painting and celebrating Frank’s 45th birthday the next day.

The woman said she thought the offer of a contracting job was genuine and was excited about the prospect about being able to provide for her daughter.

The trio had some drinks and smoked some cannabis together.

Caroline Williams/Stuff The woman met the men at Takapuna beach. (File photo)

Both Haden and Frank said the woman was making sexualised comments at the beach and “twerked” on a car bonnet.

“I’m quite disturbed by what happened,” Frank said.

The woman agreed to continue drinking with the pair, but she cannot recall much of what happened after the beach.

The next thing she remembers is being carried out of the van and upstairs by Haden.

However, an eyewitness told the court he saw Haden and a woman in a bikini at a liquor shop that evening.

Haden said the woman kissed him inside the shop, but she said that never happened.

The woman then told the court she woke up to Frank raping her

Despite her efforts to say no, he didn’t stop, the woman said.

“I was in and out of a trance,” she said.

Frank’s version of events are entirely different. He said it was the woman who initiated the sexual encounter once they returned to the house.

Kathryn George/Stuff The pair stood trial at the High Court at Auckland.

Haden claimed he was busy getting ready for work the next day and didn’t know what was going on in the lounge.

He then raped the woman and claimed he was unaware Frank filmed some of this as he was “busy lovemaking”.

Haden said he told Frank the woman was hurting because he wanted his time alone with her.

Pixelated videos have been played in court to the jury.

“It was not sex. It was rape,” the woman said.

The woman said she had no idea she was being filmed and would not have consented to it.

Frank claimed the woman gave a “cheeky smile” when he took his phone out.

He also said he wasn’t “being creepy” when he started recording again.

The pair dropped the woman back at a Takapuna motel. Once she got back she was “frantic” and “upset with myself”.

”What did I do to deserve this? Just because I was wearing a bikini, trusting and nice to people.”

She told a friend who urged her to call the police and an ambulance.

“I just wanted the night to go and to die.”

Where to get help

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111.

If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.