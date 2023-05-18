Police seize vehicles involved in Anzac Day dirtbike attack

One of the vehicles seized by police.

Police have seized three vehicles in relation to an attack where dirt bike riders swarmed and hit a woman’s car on Anzac Day.

Dirt bike riders allegedly attacked the woman’s car after she pulled up on the footpath and drove through a group of riders to escape the already aggressive riders.

Since then police have searched properties in Takanini, Pakuranga, and Ōtara where three dirtbikes were also seized.

Relieving area commander for Counties Manukau East Rakana Cook said the vehicles were seen driving driving dangerously alongside the pack of riders.

She said the registered owners had been identified and served notices under the Land Transport Act to provide details of the drivers at the time.

Cook said police were comitted to holding the perpetrators to account.

A witness said the dirt bikers were chasing a single car, attempting to slash its tyres and using their helmets to hit the windows.

They estimated there were “50 plus” bikes and “the car was driving down the footpath trying to escape”.

An employee working at a nearby Caltex service station said he saw a huge group of motorbikes and believed the car they were targeting was a brown Range Rover.

Previously a police spokesperson said: “Fortunately the driver of the vehicle was not hurt, but is understandably very shaken by what has occurred. Police are now working to identify and locate those believed to be involved, and we are asking anyone who witnessed this incident to come forward.”

Cook said additional search warrants and enquiries were likely and a dedicated team continues to gather evidence through CCTV and witness statements.

“It’s incredibly frustrating for police when riders have absolutely no regard for the safety of others and their behaviour is putting lives at risk,” Cook said.

Cook appealed to witnesses and those who know the identities of any of the riders.

“Members of the public who come across these riders should focus on keeping themselves safe and contact Police if it is safe to do so.”

Anyone with further information relating to dirt bike riders illegally on our roads are asked to help Police by phoning 111 if it is happening now and 105 after the fact.