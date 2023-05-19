Brothers tried to make man's life-threatening injuries appear to be caused by falling from bike

The ditch on the left, on Newcastle Street in Mahia, is where Cameron Karangaroa was found with life-threatening injuries on March 1, 2022.

Two brothers have admitted inflicting life-threatening injuries to a man, then throwing him in a roadside ditch with his bicycle to make it appear his injuries were accidental.

Cameron Karangaroa, 48, was found with serious injuries in the ditch on Newcastle St at Mahia, Hawke’s Bay, on the night of March 1, 2022.

Karangaroa had issues with drugs and alcohol and was being electronically monitored on home detention.

He rode his bike to the house of his friends and support people Hose and Juneallen Ormond, about 8.45pm on March 1, 2022. Hose had died from cancer a few days earlier and his body lay at home.

Arriving at the house, Karangaroa found various family members of the Ormonds. Juneallen was not present, the court summary of facts said.

Bill Kearns/Stuff The assault occurred at Mahia, northern Hawke’s Bay. (File photo)

Karangaroa was highly intoxicated and was carrying a bottle of spirits. He became loud, abusive, and aggressive, using language and signs associated with the Mongrel Mob, and made derogatory remarks about Hose, according to the court.

Some of those present called Hose and Juneallen’s sons Ryan Ormond, 28, and Harland Ormond, 24, around 9pm that night. They asked the brothers to come to the house because Karangaroa was frightening people.

Ryan and Harland Ormond drove to the house.

There was a verbal then physical altercation in which the brothers punched, stomped on, and kicked Karangaroa to the head and body until he was unconscious.

Karangaroa was then dragged down the driveway, across the road and thrown into a ditch directly across the road from the house, the court documents said.

Harland Ormond then placed Karangaroa’s bike into the ditch next to him as he lay unconscious.

Stuff Guilty pleas were entered before Justice Peter Churchman in the High Court at Gisborne on Friday. (File photo)

Shortly afterwards, Ryan Ormond got into the ditch and inflicted further blows to Karangaroa’s body and head. These blows caused most of Karangaroa’s injuries, court documents said.

Initially no-one called emergency services or got medical assistance for Karangaroa, but eventually those who remained at the house became concerned and called an ambulance at 10.37pm.

A rescue helicopter flew Karangaroa to hospital with serious injuries.

He had suffered a severe traumatic brain injury, fractured skull, punctured lung, broken ribs, a lacerated liver and numerous cuts and grazes over his body.

Police investigating his death were told by those at the house that Karangaroa rode his bike into the ditch at the end of the driveway.

Ryan Ormond said he was not at the house at the time and denied all knowledge of Karangaroa. Harland Ormond claimed he was asleep inside the house when the assault occurred and knew nothing until the next day.

But phone calls intercepted by police a month after the incident revealed Ryan Ormond telling friends he and Harland Ormond had assaulted Karangaroa.

Other intercepted calls revealed Harland Ormond telling a witness to stick to the story that Karangaroa rode his bike into the ditch.

The brothers were arrested and charged in April 2022.

They appeared before Justice Peter Churchman in the High Court at Gisborne on Friday morning.

Ryan Ormond pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent. Harland Ormond pleaded guilty to injuring with intent to injure and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The pair remain on bail and will be sentenced in August.

Karangaroa spent months in hospital after the assault. He suffered permanent brain injury and has no memory of the incident.