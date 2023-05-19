Two arrests made in road rage incident that saw teenage girl shot

A shooting incident on Auckland's motorway ended with a teenage girl being taken to hospital from a Sandringham petrol station.

Police have made two arrests after a road rage incident that saw a teenage girl shot on Auckland’s St Lukes Rd on Tuesday night.

Detectives arrested the two men, aged 25 and 26, on Thursday night, and they are due to appear in the Auckland District Court on Friday, Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend said.

The men have been jointly charged with wounding with reckless disregard and injuring with reckless disregard.

The 25-year-old man has also been charged with unlawful possession of ammunition.

READ MORE:

* Auckland road rage shooting car found by police

* Bullets went through the vehicle, through victim in road rage shooting - police

* Man charged after stand-off with armed police in Auckland's Mt Albert



“Police are continuing to make enquires into Tuesday night’s incident and we cannot rule out further arrests or charges being laid as a result.

“It is pleasing to see the progress in this investigation so far, and we hope that news of arrests will bring some reassurance to the wider community,” Friend said.

Friend previously said up to three bullets were fired during the incident on Tuesday night, after the driver of a Mazda “took exception" to the driver of a minivan while travelling citybound on the Southern Motorway.

Around 10pm, near the intersection with Asquith Avenue, a firearm was “discharged towards the rear of the minivan”.

Jason Dorday/Stuff The 15-year-old girl was in a serious condition but has since been discharged from hospital.

They bullets went “through the vehicle and through the victim”, Friend said.

The minivan stopped at a petrol station on Sandringham Rd and called for help.

The teenager was then transported to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition but has since been discharged.

“The victim’s family have been informed of the progress in the investigation and we are continuing to ensure there is support available as they recover from their ordeal,” Friend added.