Two men appear in court after road rage shooting of teenage girl

A shooting incident on Auckland's motorway ended with a teenage girl being taken to hospital from a Sandringham petrol station.

Two men have appeared in court, facing charges relating to the road rage incident that saw a teenage girl shot on Auckland’s St Lukes Rd on Tuesday night.

Police arrested the two men, aged 25 and 26, on Thursday night.

The pair appeared at the Auckland District Court on Friday.

Judge Kathryn Maxwell remanded the pair in custody without plea to reappear in court later this month for bail hearings. They’re also due to appear in June for pleas to be entered.

The duo, who are jointly charged with wounding and injuring with reckless disregard were also granted interim name suppression.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff The duo were granted interim name suppression when they appeared in court on Friday.

The Crown and police were neutral on the applications.

Earlier, detective senior sergeant Martin Friend said police are continuing to make enquires into the incident.

“...we cannot rule out further arrests or charges being laid as a result,” Friend said.

“It is pleasing to see the progress in this investigation so far, and we hope that news of arrests will bring some reassurance to the wider community,” Friend said.

Jason Dorday/Stuff The 15-year-old girl was in a serious condition but has since been discharged from hospital.

Friend previously said up to three bullets were fired during the incident on Tuesday night, after the driver of a Mazda “took exception" to the driver of a minivan while travelling citybound on the Southern Motorway.

Around 10pm, near the intersection with Asquith Avenue, a firearm was “discharged towards the rear of the minivan”.

They bullets went “through the vehicle and through the victim”, Friend said.

The minivan stopped at a petrol station on Sandringham Rd and called for help.

The teenager was then transported to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition but has since been discharged.

“The victim’s family have been informed of the progress in the investigation and we are continuing to ensure there is support available as they recover from their ordeal,” Friend added.