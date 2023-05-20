Officer flashes police ID during bar fight he started, charged with assault

The officer showed his police ID to security staff when they tried to intervene. (File photo)

A police officer who showed his ID to security staff during a bar fight he started has been charged with assault and resigned from the force.

Two counts of assault have been laid against an Auckland police officer after a bar fight in February 2021.

The off-duty officer was intoxicated when he “instigated” a fight with a group of people in a bar on Tāmaki Makaurau’s waterfront, according to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

The officer then showed his police ID to security staff to “enable him to re-engage with the group” and became “verbally abusive and unco-operative with attending officers”, they said.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority oversaw the police investigation into the incident, and said they “agreed with the findings of police criminal and employment investigations”.

The officer was charged and pleaded guilty to two charges of assault, but resigned from the police force before receiving an employment outcome.

Police have been approached for comment.