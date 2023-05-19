Man charged with using an axe to threaten person in central Auckland

The man has also been charged with aggravated robbery, assault, theft and weapon offences in relation to this and other incidents. (File photo)

A 21-year-old man has been charged after an aggravated robbery in Auckland’s CBD.

According to court documents, the man allegedly threatened a person with an axe near Darby St, off Queen St, at about 4.10pm on Tuesday.

It’s alleged he also robbed a nearby shop while in possession of a knife.

The man has also been charged with aggravated robbery, assault, theft and weapon offences in relation to other incidents around Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland Criminal Investigation Branch’s Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Allan said.

The man is due to appear in the Auckland District Court on Friday.