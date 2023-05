A man has been stabbed in Māngere East. (File photo)

A man has been left with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in Auckland.

The incident happened on Moffatt Pl in Māngere East about 5am on Saturday, police said.

The man was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

Charges have not been laid, but police are speaking with a man about the incident.

“There is no ongoing risk to the community, however police remain in the area, making enquiries.”