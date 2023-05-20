Man arrested after walking along Auckland's Ponsonby Rd with a crossbow
A man has been taken into custody after he was seen walking down a trendy central Auckland road with a crossbow.
Police received calls about the man walking along Ponsonby Rd about 8pm on Friday.
Ponsonby Rd is a popular spot for office workers to unwind at its many bars and restaurants, and is typically very busy on a Friday night.
The man was arrested without incident, police said in a statement.
He has since been charged with being in possession of an offensive weapon.