Man arrested after walking along Auckland's Ponsonby Rd with a crossbow

A man has been taken into custody after he was seen walking down a trendy central Auckland road with a crossbow.

Police received calls about the man walking along Ponsonby Rd about 8pm on Friday.

Ponsonby Rd is a popular spot for office workers to unwind at its many bars and restaurants, and is typically very busy on a Friday night.

The man was arrested without incident, police said in a statement.

He has since been charged with being in possession of an offensive weapon.