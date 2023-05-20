Imposter doctor Yuvaraj Krishnan's home seized by police to recover his $100k salary

Yuvaraj Krishnan is in prison for forging documents and perjury.

The home of imposter doctor Yuvaraj Krishnan has been seized by police in Auckland in a bid to recover the salary he was paid.

Krishnan, who netted a $104,080 salary working as a doctor without any qualifications, was sent to prison for three years and seven months in May.

He previously admitted forging documents to deceive health authorities to land a job at a Middlemore Hospital respiratory clinic, where he saw 63 patients.

Krishnan told health board authorities he had a medical degree from a Polish university, as well as a master's in science from Sydney University – both were lies.

The 31-year-old admitted 14 charges relating to forging documents to deceive health authorities in order to land jobs as a medical practitioner, despite having no medical degree or registration.

Krishnan owned an apartment on Putney Way in Manukau, which has been seized by police.

Detective Senior Sergeant Eddie Evans said it had been restrained by the police asset recovery unit under the Criminal Proceeds Recovery Act.

“Police submitted to the court that he had unlawfully benefitted from his offending and sought to restrain the property.”

In the current financial year, Evans said the asset recovery unit had restrained over $79 million in assets nationally.

“Although the circumstances of this current case is a little unusual, it is evident the unit will continue to hold criminals to account and look to strip them of their ill-gotten gains.”

Property records of the apartment have shown Krishnan purchased the property with another person for $307,000 in 2013, but the title wasn’t transferred until 2015.

The current Auckland Council valuation of the apartment is for $450,000.