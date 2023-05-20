Robbers filmed fleeing Michael Hill jewellery store in Auckland

A jewellery store was hit at Glenfield Mall at 10am on Saturday in front of shocked shoppers.

The aftermath of three robbers hitting a Michael Hill jewellery store in the Auckland suburb of Glenfield has been captured on film.

The video, posted to TikTok, shows shoppers watching as the trio run from the store wearing face masks on Saturday morning.

As the offenders flee the area, smoke can be seen coming from the area of the shop. One man who was chasing the offenders could be seen falling over.

A worker at the store told Stuff the robbers turned up around 10am, hit the store’s security guard and then smashed glass cabinets to steal items.

She said the thieves were in the store, which is situated within Glenfield Mall, for only one or two minutes and then ran away.

No one was injured, she said, and the extent of items taken was not yet known.

The Michael Hill chain posts security guards at all its North Island stores in response to a spate of smash and grabs in Waikato, Wellington and New Plymouth.