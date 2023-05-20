Robbers target jewellery store in Auckland mall

Three robbers have hit a Michael Hill jewellery store in the Auckland suburb of Glenfield on Saturday morning.

A worker at the store told Stuff the robbers turned up around 10am, hit the store’s security guard and then smashed glass cabinets to steal items.

She said the thieves were in the store, which is situated within Glenfield Mall, for only one or two minutes and then ran away.

No one was injured, she said, and the extent of items taken was not yet known.

The Michael Hill chain posts security guards at all its North Island stores in response to a spate of smash and grabs in Waikato, Wellington and New Plymouth.