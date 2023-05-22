Three men arrested after police find meth, cannabis and guns at Wairarapa addresses

Three men were arrested in Masterton after a series of search warrants at addresses across the Wairarapa (file photo).

Four grams of meth worth about $1400, more than 700 grams of cannabis, three firearms and a loaded shotgun were seized from Wairarapa addresses, leading to the arrest of three people.

The men were arrested in Masterton after a series of search warrants at addresses across the Wairarapa, Acting Detective Sergeant Corey Reid, of the Precision Targeting Team said.

A 27-year-old man would reappear in Masterton District Court on May 25 on charges of receiving property and possession of cannabis for supply.

A 46-year-old man had already appeared on charges of possessing methamphetamine, and 30-year-old man had appeared on drug-related charges.

READ MORE:

* Nine arrested facing nearly 60 charges after guns, drugs and cash seized

* Police arrest nine after major drug operation in Timaru

* Thirteen people face charges related to meth and firearms offences after a drug bust in South Canterbury



Further charges were being considered, Reid said.

The properties were searched on Wednesday May 17 and Thursday May 18, and the arrests involved the Armed Offenders Squad, and Central Intelligence Bureau.

Reid said these warrants were an example of the ongoing work being carried out as part of Operation Cobalt across New Zealand, which was targeting illegal activity by gang members and their associates.

“Wairarapa Police is committed to early intervention into gang activity and focused on enforcement when there is illegal activity.

“Deploying armed police in our communities is not a decision we take lightly but gangs, drugs and firearms are a dangerous mix.

“We are pleased to have made these seizures and will continue to work hard to keep our communities safe.”

Reid said police would maintain a visible policing approach to disrupt unlawful activity and hold offenders to account.

“Our aim is to reduce the prevalence of this sort of behaviour, and those who are choosing to engage themselves in this type of activity should expect to come to our attention.”

People with concerns about suspicious activity should contact police on 105, or 111 if there was immediate danger.

Alternatively, information could be provided anonymously though Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.