Prisoner assaulted in exercise yarn didn't have his human rights breached

A prisoner assaulted by a fellow inmate has lost his bid to sue Corrections for failing to treat him with humanity and dignity.

The prisoner, whose name is suppressed, was assaulted by another prisoner – whose name is also suppressed – at Whanganui Prison in 2017.

He went to the High Court in 2020, claiming Corrections had been negligent and had breached his human rights by failing to ensure he was treated with humanity and dignity, and not subjected to torture or cruel treatment. He sought a damages of $250,000.

The prisoner (referred to as ‘A’) said a Corrections officer shouldn’t have left him in the same exercise yard as the other prisoner (referred to as ’C’) when the Corrections officer knew there had been an earlier incident of the prisoner being violent towards him.

It transpired that the Corrections officer had understood that the pair had reconciled and had played table tennis together for six weeks before the exercise yard incident.

David White/Stuff The prisoner, ‘A’, said a Corrections officer shouldn’t have left him in an exercise yard with another prisoner who had assaulted him previously. (File photo)

The Corrections officer asked A if he wanted to enter the exercise yard, and the prisoner said he did.

In her ruling in December 2020, Justice Jan-Marie Doogue found that the Corrections officer shouldn’t have relied on A’s response without making his own independent assessment, and that the officer should have stayed in the exercise yard with the prisoners.

She found the assault was reasonably foreseeable and Corrections had breached its duty to keep A safe from assaults by other prisoners.

But she ruled that A’s rights had not been breached under NZ Bill of Rights Act 1990 (BORA), which required that he be treated with humanity and with respect for his inherent dignity as a person, and that he could not be subjected to torture or to cruel, degrading, or disproportionately severe treatment or punishment.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Justice Jan-Marie Doogue dismissed the prisoner’s claim in the High Court in 2020. (File photo)

“This was a one-off mistake by a well-intentioned and not indifferent Corrections officer.”

The “breach of the common law duty falls far short of the requisite threshold” to establish the breach of Mr A’s rights,” Doogue ruled.

The prisoner appealed the decision to the Court of Appeal, arguing that Corrections knew, or ought to have known, that the inmate who assaulted him “posed a real and immediate risk to the appellant’s safety” and therefore took reasonable steps to prevent the risk.

A said it was irrelevant that it was a “one-off” inadvertent incident and there was no reckless indifference to the risk.

In a decision issued this month, the Court of Appeal dismissed A’s appeal.

The judges said they agreed with Justice Doogue’s assessment and said “there was no element of egregiousness or reprehensibility”.

“It is plain on the Judge’s findings that [the Corrections officer] and the other Corrections officers involved were sensitive to the appellant’s needs, honestly believed his safety was not at risk, and treated him throughout thoughtfully, and with humanity and respect for his inherent dignity,” they said.