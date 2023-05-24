Grey Lynn murder accused found not guilty by reason of insanity

Tributes were left at the scene where 62 year-old Cecilia Ozyurteri died.

A 31-year-old man charged with the murder of a Grey Lynn woman has been declared not guilty by reason of insanity.

Cecilia Ozyurteri, 62, died after being assaulted at a Grey Lynn home on July 9. Emergency services were called, but Ozyurteri died shortly after.

The man who was charged with murder was previously granted interim name suppression and remanded at the Mason Clinic, a secure psychiatric unit.

He appeared via audio-visual link at the High Court in Auckland on Wednesday where Justice Sally Fitzgerald said she had received reports from mental health experts and found the “act proven” but that the man was not criminally responsible.

“At the time you assaulted the deceased, [withheld], you had a disease of the mind, schizophrenia, which rendered you incapable of knowing your actions were wrong.”

Justice Fitzgerald ordered further reports to decide where the man would be held.

She remanded the man in custody at the Mason Clinic, for an appearance in July for a hearing.

She said an application by the man’s lawyer, David Hoskin​, would also be dealt with on that date.

The man was due to stand trial in November, but that date will no longer be required.

A neighbour previously told Stuff she heard screams coming from a home in Grey Lynn early on the morning the woman died.

“She had lived in the neighbourhood a long time, she was someone you would always say hi to,” said the neighbour, who did not want to be named.