Bay of Plenty police target street racing and illegally modified vehicles

Police carried out an operation targeting illegal street racing and illegally modified vehicles in Western Bay of Plenty over the weekend.

More than 120 infringement notices have been issued, 12 vehicles impounded, and five licences suspended in western Bay of Plenty as police crackdown on anti-social road user behaviour.

A team of more than 100 officers carried out the operation on Saturday targeting boy racers and illegally modified vehicles.

The police also charged four people with excess breath alcohol and ordered 15 unsafe vehicles off the road due to modifications on their cars.

Acting inspector Simon Sinclair said the outstanding effort sent a clear message to those engaging in anti-social and dangerous driving behaviour.

“It was a significant effort on Saturday night from our people and we’ll continue to look at footage from the night to identify other offending.”

District commander superintendent Tim Anderson said the operation demonstrated how strong the district was when it came together.

“While this meet was in the Western Bay, we know this type of boy racer behaviour can happen anywhere across our district and others.

“The professionalism and agility of our teams on the night clearly made a difference.

Police staff from across Western Bay, Eastern Bay, Taupo and Rotorua assisted with the operation.

Anyone that sees anti-social road user behaviour or suspicious activity around vehicles should call police on 111 if it’s happening now, or 105 after the fact.