Gang couple found guilty of murdering innocent bystander

Maraea Smith with son Te Whare Ariki. Smith was killed on her 36th birthday in March last year.

A gang couple has been found guilty of murdering an innocent bystander in a shooting on a Gisborne street.

Patched Mongrel mob member George Walker, 37, and his partner, Mongrel Mob-associate Mercedies Grace, 31, have been found guilty by a jury after an eight-day trial in the High Court at Gisborne.

The pair killed Maraea Smith, also known as Maraea Turnbull, a much-loved mother of six and grandmother of two.

She was shot on her 36th birthday while on Titoki Street on the evening of March 25, 2022.

Walker fired the fatal shot as Grace drove his vehicle, a Nissan Navara. The pair were arrested in Auckland a few weeks later.

Maraea Smith was shot on Titoki St, Gisborne

The verdicts were delivered before Justice Peter Churchman on Wednesday afternoon, about three hours after the jury began deliberating.

Walker and Grace were remanded in custody. A sentencing date has been set for July.

Following the murder Maraea Smith’s cousin Cheyenne Smith told Stuff that Maraea and her partner Nesta had six children, aged from four to 19, and two grandchildren – the youngest was born about a week before Maraea died.

Nesta died of a heart attack in 2021.

“She was just a family person; loved her kids. Nesta was a hard worker and would go out all day working and she would look after all the kids,” Cheyenne said at the time.

Walker's silver Nissan Navara was seen in the area when Smith was shot dead.

“Nesta's death was really hard on her, of course. We the family are all very focused on the kids now. We will be there for them,” she said.

“I know they say it about a lot of people, but with Maraea, there really wasn’t a bad bone in her body. She was always happy, never aggressive or angry. You could always trust her, and she’d never judge you. You can’t forget Maraea,” Cheyenne said.