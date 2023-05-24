83kg of meth worth $29m intercepted at Napier Port, four arrests made

An investigation was launched after 83kg of meth from South Africa was intercepted in March. (File photo)

Four arrests have been made after the interception of $29 million worth of methamphetamine into New Zealand.

As part of Operation Viceroy – a joint NZ Police and Customs operation – an investigation was launched after 83kg of meth from South Africa was found concealed in pallets being smuggled through Napier Port in March.

According to police, this is the largest importation of meth into Napier and the first major drug intercept out of South Africa via sea freight.

”The street value of the 83kg of methamphetamine is almost $29m and its seizure has prevented more than $90m in harm to the community,” the spokesperson said.

Evidence shows the drugs were intended to be distributed into the Auckland market, they said.

The four arrests were the result of multiple search warrants being executed in Tāmaki Makaurau on March 27 and March 28.

Charges against the four, aged between 27 and 33, include importation of the class A controlled drug methamphetamine, conspiracy to supply methamphetamine and possession for supply of methamphetamine.

They are due to reappear in the Manukau District Court on June 30.

Detective Inspector Darrin Thomson of the National Organised Crime Group said the investigation to identify everyone behind this importation was ongoing.

“Methamphetamine impacts our communities in the worst of ways and both police and Customs are committed to taking every opportunity to disrupt this organised crime and hold offenders to account,” Thomson said.