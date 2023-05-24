Police failed to respond to reports of sexual assaults against new recruits, watchdog finds

The IPCA have found police failed to act when they learnt of the sexual abuse. (File photo)

A newly released report has revealed police recruitment staff were told to stop referring female recruits to a police doctor who was accused of “inappropriate touching” during medical examinations in 2005 – but continued to refer male recruits to the doctor for a further decade.

The doctor – referred to in an Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) report only as Dr Z – was in charge of conducting routine medical examinations on new recruits between 1999 and 2016.

Dr Z is alleged to have visually and/or physically examined at least 14 male and females’ genital areas over a 13-year period. Others were also asked to undress during their medical examination.

On Wednesday, the police watchdog ruled the police “failed to adequately protect the recruits, did not investigate when they raised concerns, and continued to send male applicants to Dr Z despite police staff knowing of those concerns”.

The report said concerns about Dr Z’s medical examinations were raised as early as 2002.

Five years later, police recruitment officers decided to stop referring female recruits to Dr Z because of at least three allegations of “inappropriate touching” – but they continued sending male recruits to him.

Ten years later, in August 2017, police contacted the Medical Council about continued concerns about Dr Z.

The Medical Council later brought disciplinary charges against Dr Z before the Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal, however throughout the process (including an appeal) Dr Z denied any wrongdoing.

Police ultimately decided the prospects of convicting Z were low and did not lay charges.

During the criminal investigation into Dr Z’s actions, he refused to be interviewed on multiple occasions, saying he would only consider it if full disclosure was made, including the complainant’s statements.

In 2019 the IPCA received two separate complaints about police’s handling of concerns relating to Dr Z, raised by recruits.

In November 2020, the Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal determined that Dr Z would not face any sanctions, but found he had departed from professional standards during his examinations of police recruits.

Dr Z appealed the findings of the Tribunal, and the appeal was successful and the IPCA said he was vindicated.

Although it was not the IPCA’s role to investigate whether there was any offending by Z, their investigation focused on establishing police’s response to the allegations.

Judge Colin Doherty, who chaired the Authority at the time of the investigation, said police not only “failed to investigate these serious allegations when they were first raised, but they also failed to meet their obligation as an employer to ensure the safety and wellbeing of their staff”.

“It is unacceptable that Police continued to contract the doctor for medicals up until 2016 without investigating or even questioning the alleged conduct, when several recruits had raised concerns about his behaviour over a period of about 15 years,” Doherty said.

John Cowpland/Stuff ​Deputy Police Commissioner Tania Kura said the police force had “taken steps to ensure this does not happy again”. (File photo)

A member of the police executive team who knew about the allegations failed adequately to support the recruits throughout the criminal investigation and Medical Council process, the report found.

A police spokesperson said they acknowledged and accepted the findings.

Deputy Police Commissioner Tania Kura said she would also like to acknowledge those “who had the courage to come forward and speak up when they felt something wasn’t right”.

“This is clearly a situation in which Police’s high standards when dealing with historic allegations of this kind have not been met.

“We want our staff to know their safety and wellness is of great importance, and Police has taken steps to ensure this does not happen again, and to ensure complaints are properly investigated, and managed,” Kura said.

