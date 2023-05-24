Musician who was key organiser in Auckland Airport meth import jailed

A musician who travelled to the United States while New Zealand was in Covid-19 lockdown, only to return days later with nearly 20kg of meth, has been jailed for seven years and three months.

Romney Fuki Fukofuka​, who is also known by his stage name Konecs, was identified as a person of interest after he left New Zealand for Los Angeles on May 2, 2020, only to return five days later.

It transpired he had brought back kilograms of meth hidden in a suitcase and that Air NZ baggage handlers George Aloha Taukolo​, Daniel Ah Hong​ and Mark Castillo​ were in on the operation.

Before he left Auckland, he made a number of phone calls, some of which were intercepted by police.

In those phone calls, he told an unknown man he wanted to “make it count”, according to court documents seen by Stuff.

He wasn’t going to “just bring like a little ... I wanna bring the whole shebang”, he said.

On May 6, Fukofuka, using the username KingofHELL, messaged someone else using an encrypted messaging app.

NZ CUSTOMS/Supplied Romney Fukofuka was stopped at Auckland Airport with nearly 20kg of methamphetamine in a suitcase.

He told the other user he was about to board and sent him a picture of a suitcase.

Later that day he sent another message, saying he had “made a mistake” and was carrying a bag with him on board the plane, rather than checking it in.

The next day, just before 4am, Taukolo messaged another person telling them to “stand down” as “something went wrong”.

Between 4.13am and 4.34am, Taukolo, Castillo and Ah Hong drove into the staff car park at Auckland Airport before using their swipe cards to enter the baggage area.

At about 6am, Fukofuka cleared the airport immigration process and went into a bathroom, where he messaged his partner.

“I’m f...ed,” he said.

“I’m in toilet. Across from belt. Heaps of cops.”

He left the bathroom and collected a second, checked-in suitcase from the baggage carousel.

At 6.37am, Taukolo, Castillo and Ah Hong were captured on CCTV in the airport car park. They left nine minutes later.

At the same time, Fukofuka’s suitcase was searched and found to contain two white plastic bags of methamphetamine. It was later tested and found to contain 19.4kg of methamphetamine with a purity of 80%, worth about $8 million.

The National Drug Intelligence Bureau estimated this amount of methamphetamine could have been worth between around $7.8m and $11.6m.

The seizure prevented up to $21.5 million of potential social harm.

Customs Investigations manager Cam Moore said these criminals aren’t interested in the people they exploit, only the profits they can make from targeting our communities.

“Customs is well aware of ongoing efforts by organised crime groups to tempt, bribe or even coerce people working at border entry points and in New Zealand’s supply chain,” Moore said.

“Our message is clear: don’t do it. Organised criminal groups don’t care about what happens to you or your families – it’s not worth the risk or repercussions.”