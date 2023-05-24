Clarks Beach boat capsize: Man charged with manslaughter, 10-year-old still missing

Police have arrested and charged a 62-year-old man following a boating incident near Clarks Beach last year.

A man has been charged with manslaughter after a fatal boating incident in the Manukau Harbour late last year.

A police spokesperson said that the boat capsized in the harbour near Clarks Beach at night on November 6, 2022.

“Tragically, 39-year-old Gemma Ferregel died during the incident and her 10-year-old son Ryder remains missing at sea,” they said.

Police have arrested and charged the 62-year-old man following an investigation which included a legal review. He is appearing in the Manukau District Court on Wednesday.

READ MORE:

* Survivor of Manukau Harbour capsize that killed three discharged from hospital

* Man who swam an hour to shore with two others died on beach

* Long drive for medical help for mum of child with seizures



“Police acknowledge the profound impact this incident has had on the families involved and the wider community,” a spokesperson said.

Rachael Speedy, a Clarks Beach local, previously said she saw two men come ashore after the capsize on Sunday evening.

David White/Stuff The shoreline around Clarks Beach after a boating tragedy where a woman drowned and a 10-year-old boy is missing.

“I was sitting on the deck, and I saw people coming out of the water. They told us they have been in a boating accident, and they swam ashore because there was no one to help rescue them.

“They’d been in the water for about four or five hours and swam in when the tide turned,” she said.

Despite a search that spanned several days and involved use of helicopters, Ryder Ferregal was not recovered after the incident.

The boy was a student at Sandspit Road School in Waiuku and a member of the Pukekohe Motorcycle Club.

At the time, Franklin Ward councillor Andy Baker said the community had been left reeling by the incident.

“We deal with it, but it's really, really hard in a little town like this where you know everyone. It's been really tough.”