Newsable: Political discussions around crime need to be put 'into context', expert pleads

Perception doesn't always match reality when it comes to the rate of ram raids and other crimes.

The classic election year “law and order auction” requires far more context, a criminology expert says.

Trevor Bradley, a criminologist at Victoria University of Wellington, tells Newsable the headlines of ram raids and daylight smash ‘n grabs don’t paint a countrywide picture.

“[For] those neighbourhoods that have been affected by some of the more serious offences over the last year or so, and I'm referring to some of the shootings, of course those types of incidents really shake people up, they shake the neighbourhood up,” he says.

“But it's very difficult to say how extensive that is and to what extent it expands or extends beyond [the] immediate vicinity and those immediate neighbourhoods.”

Opposition politicians are known to claim that every person they talk to says they feel unsafe, but Bradley says that rhetoric is unhelpful.

“In an ideal world we would put things into context, we would explain things properly.”

He also says it contradicts the annual New Zealand Crime Victims Survey, which gives a sense of people’s perceptions.

“There's not [been] a very significant change in the last couple of years with the findings of those surveys,” he tells Newsable.

“It's very easy to say that the New Zealand public are now much more fearful of crime, but we don't actually have a lot of evidence about that.”

