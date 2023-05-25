Team investigating fake doctor, who used forged Auckland Uni degree, commended

Zholia Alemi pretended to have a degree from Auckland University and posed as a doctor in the UK for 19 years, a court has heard.

The team responsible for an investigation which saw a “highly manipulative and cunning” Kiwi woman jailed after she used a forged Auckland University medical degree to gain employment in the United Kingdom, have been commended.

Zholia Alemi posed as a psychiatrist and worked for Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) for nearly two decades, being paid about $2 million over that time.

In February, she was found guilty by a jury at the Manchester Crown Court on a number of fraud-related charges, which were described as a “deliberate and wicked deception”. She was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment by Judge Hilary Manley.

Now a journalist, detectives, a prosecutor and the NHS Counter Fraud Authority have been commended for their work.

Cumbria chief superintendent Lisa Hogan said the drive and determination shown by everyone involved in this case was remarkable.

"This was a complex investigation – overseen throughout with great expertise and professionalism by Detective Superintendent Matt Scott – which required enquiries to be undertaken internationally in order to bring charges to court,” Hogan said.

"All of those commended by the chief constable should be proud of their efforts in successfully bringing to justice an offender who had operated fraudulently yet secretly for decades."

SUPPLIED Zholia Alemi's original degree and then the fraudulent copies she made and sent to the General Medical Council.

Alemi was previously jailed for fraud and theft in 2018 after she was found to have doctored an elderly dementia patient's will in west Cumbria in an attempt to inherit the pensioner's £1.3m (NZ$2.4m) estate.

It was after this, Phil Coleman, chief reporter for the News and Star, began looking into Alemi’s background and found she’d never received the qualifications she claimed.

His findings sparked a whole new police investigation.

Alemi failed the first and second years of a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB), which is required to be a doctor.

By April 1995, Alemi was living in Winchester in the UK and sent a forged degree to the General Medical Council (GMC), which decides whether a doctor is qualified to practise in the UK.

Between 1998 and 2017, Alemi was employed by the NHS and worked at various health bodies and trusts across the United Kingdom and was paid more than $2m.

Stuff previously reported Alemi was investigated by medical authorities in the UK multiple times, dating back to 1998.

At the sentencing, Judge Manley said the lack of a simple check by the GMC – which decides whether a doctor is qualified to practise in the UK – showed an abject failure of scrutiny that Alemi benefited from.

Supplied/Cumbria Constabulary The team responsible for the Zholia Alemi investigation and prosecution.

The judge called for a thorough and open inquiry as to how Alemi was able to submit such false documents without the most basic checks, why it took a journalist to uncover the truth after she was convicted in 2018 and why a representative of the GMC provided conflicting evidence at trial – saying there were rigorous checks.

The GMC previously told Stuff that, in the 1990s, the documents were not subject to the level of checks now in place.

“We are very sorry that Zholia Alemi was able to join our medical register in the 1990s, based on fraudulent documentation, and for any risk arising to patients as a result,” GMC director of registration and revalidation Una Lane said.

“Patients deserve good care from appropriately qualified professionals and place a great deal of trust in doctors. To exploit that trust and the respected name of the profession is abhorrent.

“It is clear that in this case the steps taken almost three decades ago were inadequate. We are confident that, 27 years on, our systems are robust.”