Teens arrested after robbing West Auckland petrol station, three more at-large

Caltex on Clark St in New Lynn has a plywood board replacing part of its entrance.

Police have made two arrests after a petrol station in West Auckland was robbed on Tuesday night.

But, three more offenders remain at-large after police said five masked offenders hit the Caltex in New Lynn.

Caltex on Clark St was robbed late on Tuesday night while a worker was still inside the store part of the station.

A worker confirmed to Stuff that there were no injuries.

Chris McKeen/Supplied Caltex on Clark St in New Lynn has a plywood board replacing part of its entrance.

The two boys, aged 14 and 17 years old, are set to appear in the Waitākere Youth Court today on charges including aggravated robbery, theft, intentional damage and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

The pair have also been charged in relation to a theft at a Mount Roskill business on Wednesday afternoon.

“A group of five offenders smashed a glass door to gain entry to the store. All were concealing their face with masks.

“They have stolen the till and fled in a stolen vehicle,” a police spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Detective senior sergeant Simon Harrison said further arrests or charges cannot be ruled out.

”Police continue to work hard to investigate these sorts of incidents and hold those responsible to account.”