Two men charged with conspiracy to murder after tit-for-tat south Auckland shootings

Police scramble to multiple shootings around Auckland on Tuesday night, including at a property in Papatoetoe

Two men have been charged with conspiracy to murder after a series of tit-for-tat shootings between the Tribesmen and Killer Beez in Auckland in May 2022.

A police spokesperson confirmed two men, aged 26 and 29, are due to appear in the Manukau District Court on Thursday jointly charged with conspiracy to murder and common assault.

“They have been charged as part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged discharge of firearms towards dwellings in Counties Manukau in May 2022,” the spokesperson said.

Last May, the spate of shootings left innocent families “absolutely terrified”, police previously said.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF A window of a house in Papatoetoe was shot out in May 2022.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon previously called the overnight shootings “horrific” and said police needed to go after illegal guns and to have a permanent gun unit.

Police were unable to comment further.