Two arrested following assault and theft at Manurewa supermarket

Two people have been arrested following an assault and theft at a Manurewa supermarket, in South Auckland, earlier this month.

Detective sergeant Paul Bimler, said police were called to Browns Road on May 14, after a security guard was allegedly assaulted and a number of items were stolen.

Two men, aged 26 and 29, have now been charged with theft, and the 26-year-old is facing a further charge of aggravated wounding.

”The security guard is continuing to recover at home from his ordeal,” Bilmer said.

”These results demonstrate that police and the community do not tolerate this type of offending, and if you commit an offence in this community, expect to be held to account.”

The two mean will appear at the Manukau District Court on Thursday.