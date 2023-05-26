Newsable today: Behind the scenes of the Mama Hooch case

Newsable is brought to you by BNZ.

Kia ora team, happy Friday! And happy birthday to the mighty Glenn Turner, one of New Zealand’s finest-ever opening batsmen, who turns 75 today.

First up on the show today: two men convicted in the horrifying Mama Hooch court case can finally be named - we catch up with reporter Blair Ensor, who’s covered the case since 2018, to chat about what happened.

Unbelievably we’re well over a third of the way through the year and with winter on the horizon you’d be forgiven for feeling a bit of burnout - so how can nature help to stave it off?

Stuff’s new podcast The Good Sex Project launches on Sunday. Host Melody Thomas popped in to chat about why so many New Zealanders are having such mediocre sex.

And rounding out the show, as always … it’s Fun Fact Friday.

Have a goodie, and look out for a special episode this weekend - I chat to Stuff legal counsel Gen O’Halloran about a podcast called The Trial, and why a murder-accused’s legal team want it to be taken down.

Be good, catch you Monday,

Emile

Student climate activists are striking for action. Stuff explains one of their key demands and reporters will be on the ground at today’s protest.

In our ongoing coverage of the case, we reveal a Mama Hooch rapist wrote an apology to his dad after assaulting women.

Join us for live Super Rugby action from 6.45pm as the Highlanders take on the Reds.

